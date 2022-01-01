Edison bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Edison
More about Elixir Bar & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elixir Bar & Grill
2222 Woodbridge Ave, Edison
|Popular items
|Fajitas (Duo)
|$17.99
|Chicken Fajita
|$15.99
|TEX MEX NACHOS
|$12.99
More about Deccan Spice
CURRY
Deccan Spice
153 Wood Ave, Edison
|Popular items
|Chicken Lollipops
|$18.00
|•\tNan
|$5.00
|•\tGarlic Nan
|$6.00
More about Skylark Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Skylark Diner
17 wooding ave, Edison
|Popular items
|Roast Turkey BLT
|$11.95
Carved Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sesame Toast
|Skylark Double Cheese
|$11.95
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, skylark burger sauce
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.00
Hot Fresh Waffle