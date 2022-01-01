Edison bars & lounges you'll love

Elixir Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elixir Bar & Grill

2222 Woodbridge Ave, Edison

Avg 4.2 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fajitas (Duo)$17.99
Chicken Fajita$15.99
TEX MEX NACHOS$12.99
More about Elixir Bar & Grill
Deccan Spice image

CURRY

Deccan Spice

153 Wood Ave, Edison

Avg 3.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Lollipops$18.00
•\tNan$5.00
•\tGarlic Nan$6.00
More about Deccan Spice
Skylark Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Skylark Diner

17 wooding ave, Edison

Avg 3.7 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Roast Turkey BLT$11.95
Carved Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sesame Toast
Skylark Double Cheese$11.95
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, skylark burger sauce
Belgian Waffle$8.00
Hot Fresh Waffle
More about Skylark Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Richies Kitchen

54 Vineyard Road, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Richies Kitchen

