Edison cafés you'll love

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Edison

Frappe Joe Coffee image

 

Frappe Joe Coffee

1 Lincoln Hwy, Edison

Avg 4.9 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew Original$3.50
Steamed Egg & Cheese$3.85
House Blend
More about Frappe Joe Coffee
CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison image

 

CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison

3 Stephenville Pky, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino 8oz$4.65
A 8oz espresso drink with milk foam on top. Our baristas will introduce more air into your milk to create “foamy” milk. The ratio is 3:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which introduces more sweetness from the milk, however, the foaminess allows to perfectly blend the smooth espresso with the sweetness of the milk. It’s usually topped off with cinnamon to complete the experience.
Mocha Latte 12oz$5.65
An espresso-based drink balanced with finely textured milk with an addition of blend of West African natural cocoa and natural sugar. This is very much like a Latte with hot chocolate flavor.
Flat White 8oz$4.65
The base of a flat white is 2oz of espresso and it’s topped with 6oz of microfoamed milk. It is important to know that the flat white microfoamed milk shouldn’t contain any froth. While a flat white appears to be the same as a cappuccino, however, the way milk is prepared for each drink varies and affects the texture and creaminess of the final result.
More about CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison
The Coffee House - Edison NJ image

 

The Coffee House - Edison NJ

t931 Amboy Ave, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Coffee House - Edison NJ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Edison

Caesar Salad

Croissants

Masala Dosa

Cheeseburgers

Dosa

Map

More near Edison to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Somerset

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston