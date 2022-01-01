Edison cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Edison
More about Frappe Joe Coffee
Frappe Joe Coffee
1 Lincoln Hwy, Edison
|Popular items
|Cold Brew Original
|$3.50
|Steamed Egg & Cheese
|$3.85
|House Blend
More about CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison
CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison
3 Stephenville Pky, Edison
|Popular items
|Cappuccino 8oz
|$4.65
A 8oz espresso drink with milk foam on top. Our baristas will introduce more air into your milk to create “foamy” milk. The ratio is 3:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which introduces more sweetness from the milk, however, the foaminess allows to perfectly blend the smooth espresso with the sweetness of the milk. It’s usually topped off with cinnamon to complete the experience.
|Mocha Latte 12oz
|$5.65
An espresso-based drink balanced with finely textured milk with an addition of blend of West African natural cocoa and natural sugar. This is very much like a Latte with hot chocolate flavor.
|Flat White 8oz
|$4.65
The base of a flat white is 2oz of espresso and it’s topped with 6oz of microfoamed milk. It is important to know that the flat white microfoamed milk shouldn’t contain any froth. While a flat white appears to be the same as a cappuccino, however, the way milk is prepared for each drink varies and affects the texture and creaminess of the final result.