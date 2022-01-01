Edison Indian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Indian restaurants in Edison

Deccan Spice image

CURRY

Deccan Spice

153 Wood Ave, Edison

Avg 3.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Lollipops$18.00
•\tNan$5.00
•\tGarlic Nan$6.00
More about Deccan Spice
Cake Walk image

 

Cake Walk

170 Talmandge Rd, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bhel Puri$4.99
Butterscotch$2.50
Strawberry$2.50
More about Cake Walk
Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison image

 

Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison

149 WOOD AVE, EDISON

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Togo-Idly$6.99
Steamed Rice And Lentil Patties Served With Varieties Of Chutney, Sambhar And Chili Powder.
Togo-Poori$8.50
Fried Fluffy Whole Wheat Bread Served With Vegetable Curry And Potato Masala.
Togo-Masala Dosa$10.50
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.
More about Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison
Moghul Express image

 

Moghul Express

1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Paneer T Masala$13.95
Drums Of Heaven$14.95
Naan$2.50
More about Moghul Express

