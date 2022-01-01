Edison Indian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Indian restaurants in Edison
Deccan Spice
153 Wood Ave, Edison
|Popular items
|Chicken Lollipops
|$18.00
|•\tNan
|$5.00
|•\tGarlic Nan
|$6.00
Cake Walk
170 Talmandge Rd, Edison
|Popular items
|Bhel Puri
|$4.99
|Butterscotch
|$2.50
|Strawberry
|$2.50
Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison
149 WOOD AVE, EDISON
|Popular items
|Togo-Idly
|$6.99
Steamed Rice And Lentil Patties Served With Varieties Of Chutney, Sambhar And Chili Powder.
|Togo-Poori
|$8.50
Fried Fluffy Whole Wheat Bread Served With Vegetable Curry And Potato Masala.
|Togo-Masala Dosa
|$10.50
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.