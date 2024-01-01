Beef soup in Edison
Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - Edison
1581 New Jersey 27, Edison
|Aromatic Beef Noodle Soup 原汤牛肉面
|$11.00
6 oz⾯,⽜⾁清⾼汤 底,藤⾹,切⽚⽜ ⾁,佐以⾹菜 It is a popular and aromatic dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest beef stock, topped with bite-size beef slices, and garnished with bok choy and cilantro, to create a fresh texture and fragrant aroma
|Curry Beef Vermicelli Soup 咖喱牛肉粉丝汤
|$9.50
上海特⾊咖喱⻛味, ⽜⾁粉丝汤,佐以湘 菜,秘制咖喱浓郁丰 富,咸⾹微辣. It is an aromatic beef broth that showcases the vibrant flavors of curry, combines beef slices, vermicelli noodles and fried tofus, garnished with cilantro