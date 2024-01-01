Beef soup in Edison

6 oz⾯,⽜⾁清⾼汤 底,藤⾹,切⽚⽜ ⾁,佐以⾹菜 It is a popular and aromatic dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest beef stock, topped with bite-size beef slices, and garnished with bok choy and cilantro, to create a fresh texture and fragrant aroma

