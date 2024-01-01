Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Edison

Edison restaurants
Edison restaurants that serve beef soup

Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - Edison

1581 New Jersey 27, Edison

Aromatic Beef Noodle Soup 原汤牛肉面$11.00
6 oz⾯,⽜⾁清⾼汤 底,藤⾹,切⽚⽜ ⾁,佐以⾹菜 It is a popular and aromatic dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest beef stock, topped with bite-size beef slices, and garnished with bok choy and cilantro, to create a fresh texture and fragrant aroma
Curry Beef Vermicelli Soup 咖喱牛肉粉丝汤$9.50
上海特⾊咖喱⻛味, ⽜⾁粉丝汤,佐以湘 菜,秘制咖喱浓郁丰 富,咸⾹微辣. It is an aromatic beef broth that showcases the vibrant flavors of curry, combines beef slices, vermicelli noodles and fried tofus, garnished with cilantro
Lua Vietnamese Cuisine

1781 Lincoln Highway, Edison

S4 Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef And Pork Noodle Soup$17.00
Beef, Pork, Chili Oil, Rice Noodle, And Herb
