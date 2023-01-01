Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese naan in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Cheese Naan
Edison restaurants that serve cheese naan
CURRY
Deccan Spice - Edison
153 Wood Ave, Edison
Avg 3.9
(39 reviews)
Cheese Naan
$8.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Zaika BBQ & Grill -
1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison
No reviews yet
Ch Cheese Kabab Naan
$6.30
Soft, leavened oven-baked flatbread stuffed with minced chicken & oozing with mozzarella cheese
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -
