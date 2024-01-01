Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken korma in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Chicken Korma
Edison restaurants that serve chicken korma
Zaika BBQ & Grill -
1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison
No reviews yet
Chicken Korma
$15.75
Slowly cooked pieces of chicken in a stew of onions, tomatoes, spices & yogurt
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -
SEAFOOD • CURRY
BombayBlue Indian Bistro
1963 Oak Tree Rd site 2, Edison
Avg 4.2
(828 reviews)
Chicken Korma
$18.00
More about BombayBlue Indian Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Edison
Chicken Nuggets
Tomato Soup
Fish Tikka
Curry Goat
Garden Salad
Pork Chops
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tikka
More near Edison to explore
New Brunswick
Avg 4.7
(28 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 3.5
(8 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Piscataway
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2588 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(785 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(520 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(417 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(400 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1208 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston