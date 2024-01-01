Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken korma in Edison

Edison restaurants
Edison restaurants that serve chicken korma

Zaika BBQ & Grill -

1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Korma$15.75
Slowly cooked pieces of chicken in a stew of onions, tomatoes, spices & yogurt
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -
SEAFOOD • CURRY

BombayBlue Indian Bistro

1963 Oak Tree Rd site 2, Edison

Avg 4.2 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Korma$18.00
More about BombayBlue Indian Bistro

