Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Consumer pic

 

The Edison Automat Cafe & Grill

1963 Oak Tree Rd, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nuggets (10pc)$8.00
More about The Edison Automat Cafe & Grill
Banner pic

 

Zaika BBQ & Grill -

1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets$7.35
Deep-fried breaded boneless chicken pieces
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -

Browse other tasty dishes in Edison

Curry Chicken

Muffins

Chocolate Cake

Vegetable Biryani

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Curry Goat

Map

More near Edison to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2082 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston