Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken nuggets in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Chicken Nuggets
Edison restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
The Edison Automat Cafe & Grill
1963 Oak Tree Rd, Edison
No reviews yet
Chicken Nuggets (10pc)
$8.00
More about The Edison Automat Cafe & Grill
Zaika BBQ & Grill -
1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison
No reviews yet
Chicken Nuggets
$7.35
Deep-fried breaded boneless chicken pieces
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -
Browse other tasty dishes in Edison
Curry Chicken
Muffins
Chocolate Cake
Vegetable Biryani
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
Caesar Salad
Curry Goat
More near Edison to explore
New Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2082 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(66 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(994 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston