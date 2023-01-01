Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilli chicken in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve chilli chicken

Moghul Express image

 

Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison

1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilli Chicken dry$15.95
More about Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
Restaurant banner

 

Ming - 1655-185 Oak Tree Road

1655-185 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILLI CHICKEN DRY$19.95
More about Ming - 1655-185 Oak Tree Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Edison

Chicken Tenders

Hummus

Greek Salad

Chocolate Croissants

Risotto

Hanger Steaks

Cheese Naan

Macaroni Salad

Map

More near Edison to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2137 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1024 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston