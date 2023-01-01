Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chilli chicken in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Chilli Chicken
Edison restaurants that serve chilli chicken
Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison
No reviews yet
Chilli Chicken dry
$15.95
More about Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
Ming - 1655-185 Oak Tree Road
1655-185 Oak Tree Road, Edison
No reviews yet
CHILLI CHICKEN DRY
$19.95
More about Ming - 1655-185 Oak Tree Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Edison
Chicken Tenders
Hummus
Greek Salad
Chocolate Croissants
Risotto
Hanger Steaks
Cheese Naan
Macaroni Salad
More near Edison to explore
New Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2137 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(64 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(341 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1024 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston