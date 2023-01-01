Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Coleslaw, 12oz$1.50
More about Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery
Consumer pic

 

The Edison Automat Cafe & Grill

1963 Oak Tree Rd, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side: ColeSlaw$4.00
More about The Edison Automat Cafe & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Edison

Chai Lattes

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Margherita Pizza

Pear Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Rice Soup

Gulab Jamun

Map

More near Edison to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2110 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (334 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1013 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston