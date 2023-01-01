Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry goat in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve curry goat

Moghul Express image

 

Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison

1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Goat Curry$20.95
More about Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
Banner pic

 

Zaika BBQ & Grill -

1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goat Curry$19.95
Delicious goat pieces made of authentic spices & cooked in a curry
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -

Browse other tasty dishes in Edison

Lamb Biryani

Risotto

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pancakes

Sweet Corn

Chutney

Salmon

Stuffed Mushrooms

Map

More near Edison to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2032 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (311 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston