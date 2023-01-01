Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falooda in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve falooda

Banner pic

 

Happy Dayz Ice Cream

1665 OAK TREE ROAD #260, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rose Falooda$7.99
More about Happy Dayz Ice Cream
Banner pic

 

Zaika BBQ & Grill -

1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rabdi Falooda$8.40
Cool, refreshing kulfi with falooda noodles & basil seeds
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -

Browse other tasty dishes in Edison

Cappuccino

Lamb Biryani

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobbler

Grilled Steaks

Curry Goat

Chilli Chicken

Garden Salad

Map

More near Edison to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2137 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1024 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston