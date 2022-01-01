French toast in Edison
Edison restaurants that serve french toast
More about Skylark Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Skylark Diner
17 wooding ave, Edison
|Blueberry Stuffed French Toast
|$10.95
Blueberry & Mascarpone Stuffed, Vanilla Egg Batter, Fresh Fruit
|Cinnamon French Toast with Fruit
|$10.00
Challah Bread and Farm Fresh Eggs with a hint of cinnamon. Topped with Powered Sugar. Your Choice of strawberries and bananas or blueberries.
|Grilled Nutella Banana French Toast
|$12.95
French Toast, Nutella, Bananas, Topped with Strawberries and Whipped Cream