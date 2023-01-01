Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Edison

Edison restaurants
Edison restaurants that serve garlic naan

Moghul Express image

 

Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison

1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Naan$3.95
More about Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
Banner pic

 

Zaika BBQ & Grill -

1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.20
Soft, leavened oven-baked flatbread topped with fresh garlic & cilantro
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -

