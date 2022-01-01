Greek salad in Edison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

LouCas Restaurant image

 

LouCas Restaurant

9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY, EDISON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and Red Onions.
Traditional Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and Red Onions
More about LouCas Restaurant
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Skylark Diner

17 wooding ave, Edison

Avg 3.7 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.95
Romaine, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Imported Sheep's Milk Feta, Ranch
More about Skylark Diner

