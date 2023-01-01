Honey chicken in Edison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Salad Special$10.95
SPECIAL!
crispy chicken | romaine | shredded cheddar | tomatoes | cucumber
hard boiled egg | avocado | crispy tortilla strips | honey mustard dressing
Crispy Honey Mustard Chicken Panini Special on a Pretzel Bun w/ House Chips$10.95
SPECIAL!
breaded chicken | spinach | tomato | cheddar cheese| bacon | honey mustard | pretzel roll | served with house fried chips
More about Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery
Restaurant banner

 

Ming - 1655-185 Oak Tree Road

1655-185 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN HONEY$13.95
Crispy fried chicken tossed with a spicy honey and chili sauce
More about Ming - 1655-185 Oak Tree Road

