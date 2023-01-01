Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kulcha in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve kulcha

Banner pic

 

Zaika BBQ & Grill -

1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Kulcha$5.25
Soft spiced paneer stuffed in a naan
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -
Restaurant banner

 

Moghul Restaurant - 1655 Oak Tree Road STE 195

1655 Oak Tree Road STE 195, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
ONION KULCHA$5.95
More about Moghul Restaurant - 1655 Oak Tree Road STE 195

Map

Map

