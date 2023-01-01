Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kulcha in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Kulcha
Edison restaurants that serve kulcha
Zaika BBQ & Grill -
1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison
No reviews yet
Paneer Kulcha
$5.25
Soft spiced paneer stuffed in a naan
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -
Moghul Restaurant - 1655 Oak Tree Road STE 195
1655 Oak Tree Road STE 195, Edison
No reviews yet
ONION KULCHA
$5.95
More about Moghul Restaurant - 1655 Oak Tree Road STE 195
