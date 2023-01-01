Pork chops in Edison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

LouCas Restaurant image

 

LouCas Restaurant

9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY, EDISON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop Milanese$34.00
Lightly Breadded Pork Chop Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugala and Tomato Salad with Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing
Berkshire Pork Chop Parmigiana$20.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Pork Chop Parmigiana$34.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
More about LouCas Restaurant
Item pic

 

Calima Bakery

1876 NJ-27, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chuleta Empanizada Con Arroz Y Maduros / Breaded Pork Chops with White Rice and Sweet Plantains$12.75
Chuleta Empanizada Con Arroz Y Maduros / Breaded Pork Chops with White Rice and Sweet Plantains
More about Calima Bakery

