Pork noodle soup in Edison

Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - Edison
1581 New Jersey 27, Edison
|Preserved Cabbage w. Pork Noodle Soup 雪菜肉丝汤面
|$10.00
6 oz⾯,鸡⾁清⾼汤 底,⾃制雪菜,鸡⾁ 丝 It is a popular Shanghai dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest broth, topped with house-made pickled mustard greens, shredded chicken and bamboos, to create a fresh and nature slightly salty taste
|Shanghai Spicy Minced Pork Noodle Soup 招牌辣肉面
|$10.00
6 oz⾯, 鸡⾁清⾼汤 底,招牌辣⾁,佐以 葱花 It is a popular and flavorful dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest broth, topped with Wu`s signature minced spicy pork meat, and garnished with bok choy, chopped green onion