Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork noodle soup in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve pork noodle soup

Item pic

 

Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - Edison

1581 New Jersey 27, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Preserved Cabbage w. Pork Noodle Soup 雪菜肉丝汤面$10.00
6 oz⾯,鸡⾁清⾼汤 底,⾃制雪菜,鸡⾁ 丝 It is a popular Shanghai dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest broth, topped with house-made pickled mustard greens, shredded chicken and bamboos, to create a fresh and nature slightly salty taste
Shanghai Spicy Minced Pork Noodle Soup 招牌辣肉面$10.00
6 oz⾯, 鸡⾁清⾼汤 底,招牌辣⾁,佐以 葱花 It is a popular and flavorful dish features 6 oz wheat noodles served in a time honest broth, topped with Wu`s signature minced spicy pork meat, and garnished with bok choy, chopped green onion
More about Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - Edison
Item pic

 

Lua Vietnamese Cuisine

1781 Lincoln Highway, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S4 Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef And Pork Noodle Soup$17.00
Beef, Pork, Chili Oil, Rice Noodle, And Herb
More about Lua Vietnamese Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Edison

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Curry

Hot Chocolate

Tikka Masala

Tiramisu

Spicy Noodles

Chili

Map

More near Edison to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Somerset

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Piscataway

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (392 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston