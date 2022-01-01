Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Roti in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Roti
Edison restaurants that serve roti
Mithaas - Mithaas Edison
1655 OAK TREE ROAD, UNIT 170, EDISON
No reviews yet
Makki Ki Roti Sarson Ka Saag
$12.95
More about Mithaas - Mithaas Edison
Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison
No reviews yet
Roti
$2.50
More about Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
Browse other tasty dishes in Edison
Chips And Salsa
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Tacos
French Fries
Cake
Grilled Chicken
Paninis
Mediterranean Salad
More near Edison to explore
New Brunswick
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1807 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(557 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston