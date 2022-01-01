Salmon in Edison
Edison restaurants that serve salmon
LouCas Restaurant
9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY, EDISON
|Grilled Salmon
|$50.00
Grilled filet of Atlantic Salmon topped with light Tomato Basil Vinaigrette
|Baked Salmon
|$32.00
Horseradish Encrusted Salmon Served with a Dijon Mustard Sauce
|Salmon Marechiara
|$32.00
Sautéed in Olive Oil with Garlic, Light Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Basil. Garnished with Baby Clams, Mussels and Rock Shrimp
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Skylark Diner
17 wooding ave, Edison
|Grilled Salmon BLT
|$14.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato, herb-dijonnaise, multigrain hero
|Maple Bourbon Atlantic Salmon
|$21.95
fennel-apple slaw, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, caramelized shallots, roasted carrots, fennel and apple