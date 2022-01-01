Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Samosa in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Samosa
Edison restaurants that serve samosa
Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison
No reviews yet
Samosa Chat
$7.95
More about Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
Happy Dayz Ice Cream
1665 OAK TREE ROAD #260, Edison
No reviews yet
Mex-Samosa Rolls
$4.99
More about Happy Dayz Ice Cream
