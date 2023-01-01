Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Edison

Edison restaurants
Edison restaurants that serve shrimp curry

CURRY

Deccan Spice - Edison

153 Wood Ave, Edison

Avg 3.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goan Shrimp Curry$36.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Ming - 1655-185 Oak Tree Road

1655-185 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMPS IN BANGKOK GREEN CURRY$25.95
Cooked to perfection in a traditional Thai green curry
More about Ming - 1655-185 Oak Tree Road

