Shrimp curry in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Shrimp Curry
Edison restaurants that serve shrimp curry
CURRY
Deccan Spice - Edison
153 Wood Ave, Edison
Avg 3.9
(39 reviews)
Goan Shrimp Curry
$36.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Ming - 1655-185 Oak Tree Road
1655-185 Oak Tree Road, Edison
No reviews yet
SHRIMPS IN BANGKOK GREEN CURRY
$25.95
Cooked to perfection in a traditional Thai green curry
More about Ming - 1655-185 Oak Tree Road
