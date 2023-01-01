Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Thai Tea
Edison restaurants that serve thai tea
Sunmerry Edison
561 US Highway 1, Edison
No reviews yet
Thai Tea
$0.00
More about Sunmerry Edison
Cafe Zio - 252 Plainfield Avenue
252 Plainfield Avenue, Edison
No reviews yet
Brewed thai tea
$0.00
Freshly Brewed thai tea
*default (fixed ice and sugar)
*limited quantity available
More about Cafe Zio - 252 Plainfield Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Edison
Roti
Rasmalai
Fruit Salad
Cookies
Tarts
Tikka Masala
Mediterranean Salad
Chicken Wraps
More near Edison to explore
New Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Clark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2149 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(639 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(66 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(342 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(274 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1037 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston