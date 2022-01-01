Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Edison

Edison restaurants
Edison restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Industry Squares & Bread Co.

Campus Drive, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna and Apple Wrap$10.50
Tuna and Herb Salad, Honey crisp Apples, Lemon Vinaigrette, Romaine
More about Industry Squares & Bread Co.
Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Tuna Salad Wrap w/ House Chips$10.95
tuna salad | provolone cheese |romaine | tomato| roasted red & green peppers balsamic reduction | wheat wrap | served with house fried chips
More about Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Skylark Fine Diner & Lounge

17 wooding ave, Edison

Avg 3.7 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Balsamic Tuna Wrap$12.95
More about Skylark Fine Diner & Lounge

