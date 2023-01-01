Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable biryani in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Vegetable Biryani
Edison restaurants that serve vegetable biryani
CURRY
Deccan Spice - Edison
153 Wood Ave, Edison
Avg 3.9
(39 reviews)
Vegetable Dum Biryani
$16.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Zaika BBQ & Grill -
1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison
No reviews yet
Vegetable Biryani
$10.50
Aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice & fresh vegetables
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -
