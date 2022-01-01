Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Edison

Edison restaurants
Edison restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Item pic

 

Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean & Vegetable Soup-large 16oz$4.50
Bean & Vegetable Soup-small 12oz$3.75
More about Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery
LouCas Restaurant image

 

LouCas Restaurant

9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY, EDISON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Lentil Soup with Sausage and spinach$8.00
More about LouCas Restaurant

