Edison’s Pub has an old world pub atmosphere honoring the famed inventor Thomas Edison with over 100 craft beers to choose from. Come see the Beer Wall and sample some of the best beers in the world. Blues bands on Saturday night. Enjoy from the menu of pizza and deli foods. Located as 2373 Professor in the art district of Tremont (Five minutes from downtown)



PIZZA • GRILL

2373 Professor Ave • $