Edisto Island restaurants you'll love

Go
Edisto Island restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Edisto Island

Edisto Island's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Edisto Island restaurants

McConkey's Jungle Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McConkey's Jungle Shack

108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island

Avg 4.2 (2320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Fish Tacos$12.29
Beer battered fried flounder served in warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage and McConkey's sauce. Served with salsa and a lime wedge
Shrimp & Chips$17.99
Beer battered shrimp deep fried with cocktail sauce
Chicken Tenders$10.49
Deep fried with your choice of wing sauce and included choice of ranch, blue cheese, or honey mustard dressing
More about McConkey's Jungle Shack
Tortugas Mexican Grill image

 

Tortugas Mexican Grill

114 Jungle Road, Edisto Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Guac$4.00
Bag of chips with our homemade Guacamole made fresh daily.
Chips & Queso$9.00
Our Homemade Queso seasoned with Hatch chiles, tomatoes, and fresh cut cilantro!! Served with a bag of chips.
House Breakfast Burrito$6.50
House made spicy chorizo sausage, eggs, potatoes, cheese, sour
cream, pork green chile, choice of hot or mild sauce, on a flour tortilla. You may substitute proteins. Additional costs may apply.
More about Tortugas Mexican Grill
The Waterfront Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waterfront Restaurant

136 Jungle Road, Edisto Island

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Served with fries.
Hamburger$10.99
A juicy half pound of ground beef seasoned and grilled. Served on a brioche bun.
Seafood Combo - Any 3$27.79
Pick any three.
More about The Waterfront Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Edisto Island

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Map

More near Edisto Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Goose Creek

No reviews yet

Ladson

No reviews yet

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston