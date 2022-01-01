Edisto Island restaurants you'll love
More about McConkey's Jungle Shack
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McConkey's Jungle Shack
108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island
|Popular items
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$12.29
Beer battered fried flounder served in warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage and McConkey's sauce. Served with salsa and a lime wedge
|Shrimp & Chips
|$17.99
Beer battered shrimp deep fried with cocktail sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.49
Deep fried with your choice of wing sauce and included choice of ranch, blue cheese, or honey mustard dressing
More about Tortugas Mexican Grill
Tortugas Mexican Grill
114 Jungle Road, Edisto Island
|Popular items
|Chips & Guac
|$4.00
Bag of chips with our homemade Guacamole made fresh daily.
|Chips & Queso
|$9.00
Our Homemade Queso seasoned with Hatch chiles, tomatoes, and fresh cut cilantro!! Served with a bag of chips.
|House Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
House made spicy chorizo sausage, eggs, potatoes, cheese, sour
cream, pork green chile, choice of hot or mild sauce, on a flour tortilla. You may substitute proteins. Additional costs may apply.
More about The Waterfront Restaurant
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waterfront Restaurant
136 Jungle Road, Edisto Island
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
Served with fries.
|Hamburger
|$10.99
A juicy half pound of ground beef seasoned and grilled. Served on a brioche bun.
|Seafood Combo - Any 3
|$27.79
Pick any three.