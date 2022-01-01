Cheese fries in Edisto Island
Edisto Island restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about McConkey's Jungle Shack
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McConkey's Jungle Shack
108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island
|Bacon Cheese Fries Side
|$5.99
|Chili Cheese French Fries
|$8.99
Basket of fries topped with homemade chili and queso cheese
|Basket Cheese Fries
|$5.99
More about The Waterfront Restaurant
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waterfront Restaurant
136 Jungle Road, Edisto Island
|Fried Mozzarella Cheese
|$9.00
Mozzarella cheese breaded, fried & served with marinara sauce.
