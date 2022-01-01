Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Edisto Island

Go
Edisto Island restaurants
Toast

Edisto Island restaurants that serve cheese fries

McConkey's Jungle Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McConkey's Jungle Shack

108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island

Avg 4.2 (2320 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Fries Side$5.99
Chili Cheese French Fries$8.99
Basket of fries topped with homemade chili and queso cheese
Basket Cheese Fries$5.99
More about McConkey's Jungle Shack
The Waterfront Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waterfront Restaurant

136 Jungle Road, Edisto Island

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Mozzarella Cheese$9.00
Mozzarella cheese breaded, fried & served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mozzarella Cheese$9.00
Mozzarella cheese breaded, fried & served with marinara sauce.
More about The Waterfront Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Edisto Island

Coleslaw

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Edisto Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (64 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston