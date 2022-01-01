Crab cakes in Edisto Island
Edisto Island restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about McConkey's Jungle Shack
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McConkey's Jungle Shack
108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island
|Crab Cake & Chips
|$21.99
Served with remoulade sauce on side and cole slaw
More about The Waterfront Restaurant
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waterfront Restaurant
136 Jungle Road, Edisto Island
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$17.00
Grilled Crab cake served over an English muffin, topped with a poached egg & hollaindaise sauce. Served with creamy stone ground grits.
|Crab Cakes
|$32.00
The Waterfront's own recipe of fresh crabmeat and special ingredients, served with our house-made remoulade.