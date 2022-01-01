Quesadillas in Edisto Island
Edisto Island restaurants that serve quesadillas
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McConkey's Jungle Shack
108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with salsa and sour cream
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
|Quesadilla ATW
|$14.99
Served with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole
Tortugas Mexican Grill
114 Jungle Road, Edisto Island
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
12" crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddarjack cheese plus side of sour cream and our homemade salsa. Add your choice of meat.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
Crispy 10" flour tortilla stuffed with cheddarjack cheese. Comes with side of small chips. Add ground beef or chicken for $1.50
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waterfront Restaurant
136 Jungle Road, Edisto Island
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.00
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions, peppers, & cheese in a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions, peppers, & cheese in a flour tortilla.