Quesadillas in Edisto Island

Edisto Island restaurants
Edisto Island restaurants that serve quesadillas

McConkey's Jungle Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McConkey's Jungle Shack

108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island

Avg 4.2 (2320 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Served with salsa and sour cream
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Quesadilla ATW$14.99
Served with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole
Tortugas Mexican Grill

114 Jungle Road, Edisto Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$12.00
12" crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddarjack cheese plus side of sour cream and our homemade salsa. Add your choice of meat.
Fajita Quesadilla$14.00
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Crispy 10" flour tortilla stuffed with cheddarjack cheese. Comes with side of small chips. Add ground beef or chicken for $1.50
The Waterfront Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waterfront Restaurant

136 Jungle Road, Edisto Island

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions, peppers, & cheese in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions, peppers, & cheese in a flour tortilla.
