Tacos in Edisto Island

McConkey's Jungle Shack
108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island
|Grilled Tacos
|$13.49
Blackened chicken served in flour tortillas with lettuce, shredded cheddar, lime cream and house made pico de gallo
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$12.29
Beer battered fried flounder served in warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage and McConkey's sauce. Served with salsa and a lime wedge
Tortugas Mexican Grill
114 Jungle Road, Edisto Island
|Gringo Taco
|$3.75
6” Soft flour tortilla, choice of meat, cheddarjack cheese, leaf lettuce,
fresh pico de gallo and sour cream
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, and choice of Meat or Veggies.
|Veggie Breakfast Taco
|$3.75
Eggs scrambled with cheddarjack, peppers & onions in a warm flour tortilla.