Tacos in Edisto Island

Go
Edisto Island restaurants
Toast

Edisto Island restaurants that serve tacos

McConkey's Jungle Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McConkey's Jungle Shack

108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island

Avg 4.2 (2320 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Tacos$13.49
Blackened chicken served in flour tortillas with lettuce, shredded cheddar, lime cream and house made pico de gallo
Fried Fish Tacos$12.29
Beer battered fried flounder served in warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage and McConkey's sauce. Served with salsa and a lime wedge
More about McConkey's Jungle Shack
Tortugas Mexican Grill image

 

Tortugas Mexican Grill

114 Jungle Road, Edisto Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gringo Taco$3.75
6” Soft flour tortilla, choice of meat, cheddarjack cheese, leaf lettuce,
fresh pico de gallo and sour cream
Breakfast Taco$3.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, and choice of Meat or Veggies.
Veggie Breakfast Taco$3.75
Eggs scrambled with cheddarjack, peppers & onions in a warm flour tortilla.
More about Tortugas Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Edisto Island

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Edisto Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Goose Creek

No reviews yet

Ladson

No reviews yet

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston