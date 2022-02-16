Go
Edith's Pizza

Named after the mother of the Breads Unlimited family, Edith's Pizza is a family business that opened on 2/16/22. After years of success at Breads Unlimited, the owner, Jose Molina decided to open Edith's Pizza in Bradley Shopping Center. Our plan is to use the freshest dough and the highest quality ingredients to create a special type of pizza for all to enjoy. Jose has always loved making pizza for his family, friends, and employees to enjoy. Through an experienced staff and a supportive community, we know that we can create exceptional pizza that will bring a smile to all our customers.

6910 Arlington Road

Popular Items

HOUSE SALAD$7.95
A mixed green salad topped with, English cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, and a choice of dressing.
Garden Pizza$21.95
A pizza topped with cheese, artichoke, olives, mushroom, pepper, onions, spinach, and dressed arugula.
CAESAR SALAD$8.95
PERSONAL - Cheese Pizza$10.99
A pizza topped with cheese and fresh basil.
Pepperoni Pizza$19.95
A pizza topped with cheese and pepperoni.
PERSONAL - Margherita$11.99
A pizza topped with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, garnished with a balsamic vinegar, and fresh basil.
CALZONE - CHEESE$12.95
Includes cheese and fresh basil.
SUN-DRIED TOMATO SALAD$8.95
Cherry tomatoes and arugula tossed in a sun-dried tomato Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan, and homemade croutons.
Cheese Pizza$17.95
A pizza topped with cheese and garnished with fresh basil
Margherita$19.99
A pizza topped with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, garnished with a balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.
Bethesda MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
