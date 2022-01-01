Edith's Sandwich Counter
Stop in for some freshly baked goods, bagels and spreads, seasonally rotating sandwiches, coffee (or iced cafe slush), or even just to say "Hi!"
495 Lorimer St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
495 Lorimer St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
