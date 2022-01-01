Go
Edith's Sandwich Counter

Stop in for some freshly baked goods, bagels and spreads, seasonally rotating sandwiches, coffee (or iced cafe slush), or even just to say "Hi!"

495 Lorimer St • $$

Popular Items

LEO (Lox, Egg & Onion)$14.00
LEO (Lox, Egg & Onion) - Omelette Style Egg filled with Edith's House Smoked Salmon, Caramelized Onions and Chives. Served on your choice of bagel with a schmear of cream cheese.
Edith's Wedge Salad$12.50
Boston Bibb Lettuce, Israeli Salad, Bacon, Zata'ar Ranch, lemon
Hand-Cut Crispy Cheese Fries$9.25
Saucy, spicy, crispy. Everything you want in a cheese fry.
Baharat Golden Raisin$3.05
Arak-soaked raisins are studded in our baharat laced, signature hand-twisted bagel.
Chicago-style Everything$3.05
Our signature everything spice with a touch of heat
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
Thin. Crispy. Chewy. Buttery. Salty, sweet and chocolatey. What else does a cookie need to be?
Smoked Whitefish Salad 6oz$8.50
Hot-smoked version of our salmon, mixed with fennel, lemon, Dukes.
Poppy$3.05
Sesame$3.05
Lovely un-hulled sesame seeds toasted to perfection in the bake-off of our hand-twisted bagel.
Maldon Salt$3.05
One and only maldon salt
Location

495 Lorimer St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
