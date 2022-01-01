Go
Edley's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2706 12th Ave S • $$

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)

Popular Items

Easter Meal for 12+$250.00
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ON 4/16 ONLY!
5 Lbs Smoked Turkey-
5 Lbs Smoked Ham-
3 Quarts Banana Pudding-
3 Quart of Green Beans-
3 Quart of Potatoes (Sweet Potato Casserole OR Parmesan Mashed Potatoes)-
Meal includes turkey gravy, ham glaze-, and 12 deviled eggs.
Served ready to heat & eat for $250.00
Easter Meal for 2$50.00
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ONLY ON 4/16!
1 Lb Smoked Turkey-
1 Lb Smoked Ham-
1/2 Quart of Banana Pudding-
1/2 Quart of Green Beans-
1/2 Quart of Potatoes (Sweet Potato Casserole OR Parmesan Mashed Potatoes)-
Meal includes turkey gravy, ham glaze, and 4 Deviled Eggs
Served ready to heat & eat for $50.00
Turkey Platter$14.00
Thinly sliced, smoked turkey breast. Striped with Edley’s Red and White BBQ sauce, plug of slaw, and pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Southern Salad$9.50
Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Buns$1.25
Easter Meal for 4-6$100.00
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ONLY ON 4/16!
2 Lbs Smoked Turkey-
2 Lbs Smoked Ham-
1 Quart of Banana Pudding-
1 Quart of Green Beans-
1 Quart of Potatoes (Sweet Potato Casserole OR Parmesan Mashed Potatoes)-
Meal includes turkey gravy, ham glaze, and 6 Deviled Eggs
Served ready to heat & eat for $100.00
Easter A la Carte
Create your own meal from our menu of delicious meats and sides!
Turkey Sandwich$9.75
Smoked Turkey topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
BBQ Avocado Plate$10.00
A full avocado served open-faced and topped with bacon, pico de gallo, bean salad, cucumber, red onion, red sauce and white sauce.
Pint - Potato Salad$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2706 12th Ave S

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
