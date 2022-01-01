Go
Edley's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

205 Manufacturers Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Tenders$5.00
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
Pork Platter$13.25
Chopped Pork striped with Edley’s Red BBQ Sauce, topped with pickles, with choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Pork Sandwich$6.50
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
Brisket Platter$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Brisket Sandwich$11.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
Buns$1.25
Basket of Fries$5.00
Seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub.
Kid BBQ Sandwich$4.50
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
LB of Pork$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 Manufacturers Rd

Chattanooga TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

