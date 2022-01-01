Go
Edley's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

908 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich$6.50
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
LB of Pork$16.00
Brisket Platter$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Southern Salad$9.50
Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
LB of Brisket$23.00
Single Cornbread Slice$1.25
Basket of Fries$5.00
Seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub.
Banana Pudding$3.00
A house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
Pork Platter$13.25
Chopped Pork striped with Edley’s Red BBQ Sauce, topped with pickles, with choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Buns$1.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

908 Main St

Nashville TN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

