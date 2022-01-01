Edley's BBQ

Go
At Edley’s we treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. We pride ourselves with not taking any shortcuts in the kitchen. Our meats are smoked low and slow using Southern white oak. The sides are made from scratch daily with the same amount of attention. Everything is done with intention, from the food to the service to the music
We strive to serve the best food we can make and prove ourselves a worthy host—one plate at a time.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buns$1.00
Pork Sandwich$7.00
Kid BBQ Sandwich$4.50
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.00
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Burnt Ends Platter$13.50
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
Southern Salad$9.50
Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Brisket Tacos (2)$10.00
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Hot Chicken Platter$11.50
Three fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub and drizzled with house made Jalapeno ranch. Plug of slaw and pickles on the side. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
BBQ Nachos$12.50
Location

2392 S. State Rt. 157

Glen Carbon IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
