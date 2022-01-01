Edmond bars & lounges you'll love
More about NASHBIRD
NASHBIRD
17 E. 5th Street, Edmond
|Popular items
|Hot Dang Salad
|$12.00
Hot Chicken, romaine, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and bacon with your choice of buttermilk ranch or honey lemon vinaigrette!
|Jumbo Tender Bucket w/ 4 Sides
|$32.00
10 Jumbo Tenders with 4 sides, bread, pickles, and sauce!
|HOT! Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
More about The Lab Bar & Grill
The Lab Bar & Grill
1333 North Santa Fe Avenue, Edmond
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
House Made pulled pork with BBQ sauce with coleslaw, served with curly fries.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Fresh Made mixed greens, cheese, cherry tomatoes, egg, avocado, red onions, corn, chicken strips chopped, your choice of dressing.
|Cesar Salad
|$7.19
Fresh made romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and Cesar dressing.