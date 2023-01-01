Burritos in Edmond
Edmond restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Fried Taco - Icehouse - 119 West 2nd Street Suite 150
The Fried Taco - Icehouse - 119 West 2nd Street Suite 150
119 West 2nd Street, Edmond
|Cali Burrito
|$12.00
BIG 14" burrito stuffed with carne asada meat, Avocado crema, cheddar jack cheese blend, seasoned shoestring fries, and mango guacamole.
*Asada mixture has grilled onion and jalapeños that cannot be removed. Fresh onion CAN be taken off order.
More about Coffee Jerks - Deer Creek - 17784 North Macarthur Boulevard STE A
Coffee Jerks - Deer Creek - 17784 North Macarthur Boulevard STE A
17784 North Macarthur Boulevard STE A, Edmond
|Potato Breakfast Burrito
|$5.25
Egg, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$5.25
Sausage, egg, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla