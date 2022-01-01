Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg salad sandwiches in
Edmond
/
Edmond
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Edmond restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe - Covell
775 W Covell Rd, Edmond
Avg 4.5
(248 reviews)
Egg Salad
$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe - Covell
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe - Coltrane
231 S Coltrane Rd, Edmond
Avg 4.2
(185 reviews)
Egg Salad
$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe - Coltrane
