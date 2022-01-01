Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Edmond

Go
Edmond restaurants
Toast

Edmond restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe - Covell

775 W Covell Rd, Edmond

Avg 4.5 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe - Covell
Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe - Coltrane

231 S Coltrane Rd, Edmond

Avg 4.2 (185 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe - Coltrane

Browse other tasty dishes in Edmond

Mac And Cheese

Green Beans

Muffins

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Hummus

Bruschetta

Veggie Sandwiches

Map

More near Edmond to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston