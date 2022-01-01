Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Edmond

Edmond restaurants that serve garlic knots

Empire Slice House - Edmond (Downtown)

15 West 1st Street, Edmond

GARLIC KNOTS$8.00
Garlic butter, parmesan, and marinara.
Bulk Garlic Knots Large$70.00
Large Garlic Knots: 45ct - feeds 30-45 guests. Served with marinara
*Please order at least 24 hours in advance or contact the store to ensure availability.
LOADED GARLIC KNOTS$10.00
Garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, and marinara.
Oak City Pizza Co. - Deer Creek

17784 N Macarthur Blvd Suite I, Edmond

Garlic Knots$6.00
