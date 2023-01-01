Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green smoothies in Edmond

Go
Edmond restaurants
Toast

Edmond restaurants that serve green smoothies

Item pic

 

Waffle Champion - Edmond - 1200 W Covell Rd #108

1200 W Covell Rd #108, Edmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Smoothie$6.95
Kale, Banana, Avocado, Strawberry, Orange & Lemon
More about Waffle Champion - Edmond - 1200 W Covell Rd #108
Item pic

 

Bee Healthy Cafe (Edmond Santa Fe)

1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156, Edmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Bee Smoothie (Limited Time Only)$6.99
Available for a limited time only a vibrant green smoothie filled with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey
Green Bee Smoothie (Limited Time Only)$6.99
Available for a limited time only a vibrant green smoothie filled with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey
More about Bee Healthy Cafe (Edmond Santa Fe)

Browse other tasty dishes in Edmond

Chef Salad

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Croissants

Spinach Salad

French Toast

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Edmond to explore

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (178 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1146 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston