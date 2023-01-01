Green smoothies in Edmond
Edmond restaurants that serve green smoothies
More about Waffle Champion - Edmond - 1200 W Covell Rd #108
Waffle Champion - Edmond - 1200 W Covell Rd #108
1200 W Covell Rd #108, Edmond
|Green Smoothie
|$6.95
Kale, Banana, Avocado, Strawberry, Orange & Lemon
More about Bee Healthy Cafe (Edmond Santa Fe)
Bee Healthy Cafe (Edmond Santa Fe)
1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156, Edmond
|Green Bee Smoothie (Limited Time Only)
|$6.99
Available for a limited time only a vibrant green smoothie filled with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey
