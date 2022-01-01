Quesadillas in Edmond
Edmond restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Fried Taco - Icehouse
119 West 2nd Street, Edmond
|Quesadilla Nashville
|$9.00
|Quesadilla Chicken
|$9.00
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
Bee Healthy Cafe
1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156, Edmond
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Wheat tortilla with melty provolone, served with a side of fruit and veggies
Wheat tortilla with melty provolone, served with a side of fruit and veggies