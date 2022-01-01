Edmond restaurants you'll love
Must-try Edmond restaurants
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
2121 South Broadway, Edmond
|Popular items
|BIG EARL
|$19.00
Two-meat combo
|SIDES
Individual Sides
|SUPER LOADED POTATO
|$12.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
Graze Craze
3601 S Broadway Ste. 300, Edmond
|Popular items
|The Gone Grazey Classic
|$18.00
Our Classic Style box is curated with
a variety of pepper jack, colby, cheddar and brie cheese;
Fennel Spiced Ham:
Italian Prosciutto;
Fresh cut produce;
Crackers;
French Baguette Bread;
Cranberry Almond Bread;
Nuts
and a dark chocolate bark.
|The Grazey for Keto
|$18.00
Enjoy a variety of keto-friendly cheese, meats and produce; along with house-made dips.
|The Gone Grazey Classic
Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
The Fried Taco - Icehouse
119 West 2nd Street, Edmond
|Popular items
|Caribbean Jerk
|$4.75
Sold individually.
All of our tacos are prepared fresh from scratch in house, every day.
Shredded, jerk marinated chicken topped with queso fresco and house mango salsa pico.
|Chicken
|$4.50
Slow simmered marinated, shredded chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Each taco is Approximately 1/4 pound, prepared from fresh meat in house, every day.
|Pork
|$4.50
Sold Individually. Slow simmered, marinated, shredded pork topped with cheddar cheese. Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound and prepped from scratch, in house every day.
Woodward Pizza Icehouse
119 W. 2nd Street Suite 100, Edmond
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$12.00
Wisconsin Whole Milk Mozzarella + Signature Red Sauce
|Spicy Hawaiian
|$17.00
Mozzarella + Ham + Pineapple + Bacon + Jalapenos + Signature Red Sauce + Hot Honey
|Detroiter Pepperoni
|$15.00
Mozzarella + Natural Casing Pepperoni + Seasoned Ricotta + Fresh Basil + Grated Pecorino Romano + Signature Red Sauce
BlueJ's Rollin Grill
23 West First Street Suite 110, Edmond
|Popular items
|BleuJ Burger
|$10.00
Robust Blue Cheese over our Signature Patty, topped with sautéed onions, spinach, Hard Wood Smoked Bacon and our house Voodoo Sauce.
|Basic B!%$#
|$7.00
Monterey Jack, Cheddar and Mozzarella on Sourdough.
|Simple Man Burger
|$8.00
Just a Signature Patty
Bee Healthy Cafe
1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156, Edmond
|Popular items
|Mediterranean
|$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes,
black olives, basil pesto
|Spicy Club
|$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
|Breakfast Wrap
|$4.99
eggs, tomatoes, Black Forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
Gogi Go!
23 West 1st Street, Edmond
|Popular items
|Japchae
|$5.00
A small side of Japchae Noodles
|Side Banchan
8oz Cup of your favorite Topping!
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$5.00
A side of our Kimchi Fried Rice
NASHBIRD
17 E. 5th Street, Edmond
|Popular items
|Jumbo Tender Bucket w/ 4 Sides
|$32.00
10 Jumbo Tenders with 4 sides, bread, pickles, and sauce!
|Hot Dang Salad
|$12.00
Hot Chicken, romaine, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and bacon with your choice of buttermilk ranch or honey lemon vinaigrette!
|Jumbo Tenders (3)
|$12.50
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
775 W Covell Rd, Edmond
|Popular items
|Individual Bagels
|$1.39
Plain, Traditional, and Specialty options
|Old Smokey
|$7.25
Smoked Turkey, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel, Served Hot or Cold
|Sooner Club
|$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served Hot or Cold
Provision Concepts
2216 Bridgeview Boulevard, Edmond
|Popular items
|3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)
|$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)
|$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|Pumpkin Pie
|$22.00
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
231 S Coltrane Rd, Edmond
|Popular items
|Individual Bagels
|$1.39
Plain, Traditional, and Specialty options
|Turkey Avocado
|$7.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Served Hot or Cold
|Meat Lovers Bagel
|$6.99
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack
The Lab Bar & Grill
1333 North Santa Fe Avenue, Edmond
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
House Made pulled pork with BBQ sauce with coleslaw, served with curly fries.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Fresh Made mixed greens, cheese, cherry tomatoes, egg, avocado, red onions, corn, chicken strips chopped, your choice of dressing.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.29
6 OZ breaded chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, drizzled with Nashville sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion served with curly fries
PIZZA • SALADS
405 Pizza Company
2125 Northwest 178th Street, Edmond
|Popular items
|10'' Hot Honey Pepperoni
|$14.99
Two types of Pepperoni , mikes hot honey drizzle
|12'' Medium Old School Peperoni-
|$15.99
Pepperoni, Pepperoni Cups, Fresh Ricotta Cheese, Red Sauce, Parmesan
Oak City Pizza Co.
23 W 1st Street Suite 140, Edmond
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$7.00
|Pepperoni
|$10.00
Oak City Pizza Co.
17784 N Macarthur Blvd Suite I, Edmond
|Popular items
|18" Railyard
|$22.00
|10" Margherita
|$10.00
|Brownie w/ scoop of ice cream
|$4.00
The Patriarch Craft Beer House & Lawn
9 E Edwards St., Edmond
Nhinja Sushi
5 W. 15th St., Edmond
The Wolftrap
1109 South Broadway, Edmond
Oak City Pizza Co.
23 W. 1st Street Suite 140, Edmond
Summer Moon
17 W 1 Street, Edmond
Dolci Paradiso
17 East 5th St, Edmond
1884 at The Railyard
23 W 1st St, Edmond
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hive Eatery
1149 E 2nd St, Edmond