Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna salad in
Edmond
/
Edmond
/
Tuna Salad
Edmond restaurants that serve tuna salad
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
775 W Covell Rd, Edmond
Avg 4.5
(248 reviews)
Tuna Salad
$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
231 S Coltrane Rd, Edmond
Avg 4.2
(185 reviews)
Tuna Salad
$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Edmond
Quesadillas
Bruschetta
Chicken Sandwiches
Lox
Chicken Salad
Reuben
Mac And Cheese
Hummus
More near Edmond to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(138 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Norman
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Yukon
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Jenks
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Bixby
No reviews yet
Newcastle
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(138 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston