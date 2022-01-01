Edmonds restaurants you'll love
Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato
220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds
|Popular items
|LATTE
|CREAM CHEESE
|$0.75
|EVERYTHING BAGEL
|$3.75
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
101 Main St, Edmonds
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$17.00
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our spicy aioli
|Seasonal Greens
|$13.00
Local sourced greens, blue cheese, apples, blueberries, raspberries, candied pecans & balsamic vinaigrette
|Gyro Sliders
|$14.50
Three traditional lamb/beef gyros with tzatziki, tomato, red onion & feta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Five Restaurant Bistro
650 Edmonds way, Edmonds
|Popular items
|Large Carne
|$21.00
Red onions, cilantro, serrano pepers, carne, mozzarella
|Arugula
|$9.00
Organic wild arugula, toasted Marcano almond, Reggiano, olive oil, fresh lemon juice
|Large Caesar
|$15.00
FIVE caesar dressing*, parmesan Reggiano, house croutons, romain
Fire & the Feast
526 Main St, Edmonds
|Popular items
|CARBONARA
|$26.00
bucatini, guanciale, egg, pecorino, black pepper, chili flake
|PENNE BOLOGNESE
|$30.00
beef, pork, and veal bolognese, grana padano, burrata, basil
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$20.00
buffalo mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, grana padano, sea salt
Kafé Neo Edmonds
21108 WA-99, Edmonds
|Popular items
|Greek Fries
|$6.50
Feta, fresh lemon juice & oregano. Served w/our house made Greek fry sauce
|Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl
|$16.50
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of Grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.
|Avgolemono
|$7.00
Chicken & rice in an egg-lemon broth
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Potlatch Bistro
220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP
|$14.00
toasted sourdough loaf • Beecher’s cheddar • special reserve Tillamook sharp cheddar • caramelized onions • tomato soup
|ROCK FISH SANDWICH
|$16.00
tempura battered rock fish filet • lettuce • tartar sauce • pickled shallots
|FISH N CHIPS
|$18.00
crispy tempura battered rock fish • fries • coleslaw • tartar sauce
CHEESE
Vinbero
203 5th Avenue South, Edmonds
|Popular items
|Mojo Mushroom Melt
|$14.00
Hummus, provolone cheese, Mama Lil’s peppers, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, and giardiniera (mixed pickled vegetables) on a Grand Central Bakery ciabatta roll. Gluten free option, vegetarian, vegan without cheese.
|BLT
|$15.00
Herb whipped chevre, roasted grape tomato, agave candied bacon, arugula, Grand Central ciabatta roll
|The Spice Is Right
|$14.00
Capicola, Super Slayer pepper jack, arugula, garlic mayo, on a Rise and Shine Baguette. Served with a squash, piquillo, chipotle dip
SanKai
111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
chopped spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe (GF)
|California Roll
|$7.00
real crab, flying fish roe, avocado, cucumber (GF)
|Seattle Roll
|$8.00
salmon, flying fish roe, avocado, cucumber (GF)
Kelnero
545 Main St, Edmonds
|Popular items
|Black Rose To Go
|$13.00
200 mL bottle of Kelnero's signature Black Rose cocktail: vodka, fresh blackberry juice, fresh lemon juice, orange curação, simple syrup.
A notice from the LCB:
"Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach). RCW 46.61.519."
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
House-made vanilla cheesecake, blueberry compote. Gluten free, vegetarian.
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$13.00
Roasted mushrooms, flour tortilla, Monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and sweet peppers, citrus crema, lime wedges. Vegetarian. Add pulled pork with tomatillo salsa for $3.
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds
|Popular items
|云雾笋爱腊肉 Bamboo Shoot Loves Smoked Bacon
|$18.99
|梅菜扣肉（含夹包）Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetable
|$18.99
|金牌小炒黄牛 Stir-Fried Beef
|$18.99
Kahlo's Cantina
102 Main St WA, Edmonds
|Popular items
|Quesadilla TOGO
|$11.00
|Chile Relleno TOGO
|$21.00
|Mahi Mahi Tacos TOGO
|$18.00
Leftcraft
519 Main St., Edmonds
|Popular items
|Main Street Burger
|$15.00
grass fed beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & burger sauce on house bun
|Beef Bowl
|$17.00
marinated new york strip, sprouted brown rice, kimchi, mixed mushroom, cucumber, sliced jalapeño, green onion, pickled carrot/daikon, garlic chips, red leaf lettuce, & tamari chili sauce
|Surf n’ Turf Bowl
|$18.00
Surf & Turf Bowl. Sprouted brown rice, grilled prawns, scallops, pork belly, daikon-carrot slaw, bok choy, toasted seaweed and house ponzu sauce.
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Dojo
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
|Popular items
|LEMONGRASS BEEF & BROCCOLI
|$23.00
sautéed marinated lemongrass prime painted hills top sirloin, ginger garlic savory sauce, white rice, sesame seeds, scallions, crispy garlic, chili threads
|DOJO KOBE BURGER
|$21.00
Snake River Farms 1/2 lb. Wagyu ground beef with a kick of serrano peppers, smoked gouda, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, red onion, tomato. Served on Macrina Bakery brioche bun topped with blistered jalapeno peppers, Dojo
shoestring fries.
|MISO AVOCADO SALAD
|$12.00
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, creamy miso yuzu dressing served on the side.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
THE MARKET
508 Main St, Edmonds
|Popular items
|DUNGENESS CRAB ROLL
|$32.00
local dungeness crab meat, Macrina's warm toasted roll, house aioli, old bay seasoning, brown butter
|CRAB IN A BAG
|$21.00
fried soft shell crab, chilies, garlic, spices
|LOBSTER ROLL MAINE STYLE
|$32.00
Maine lobster, house aioli, celery, gherkins and old bay, garnish with brown butter
Salt & Iron
321 Main Street, Edmonds
|Popular items
|PETITE FILET
|$29.00
garlic whipped potatoes · demi-glace · herb salad
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$19.00
crispy fried calamari & oysters · pickled jalapenos · tarragon tartar
|FRENCH ONION SOUP
|$17.00
toasted baguette · gruyère cheese
Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar
178 Sunset Ave, Edmonds
Looking For Chai Taiwanese Kitchen
22511 Highway 99 Ste 100, Edmonds
|Popular items
|椒麻脆皮雞 Crispy Chicken with Special Spicy Sauce
|$13.95
Spicy
|刈包 Taiwanese Pork Burger (2 Pcs)
|$9.95
Contains Peanuts
|Oolong Tea Milk Tea 烏龍奶茶
|$4.25
Non-Dairy
Oasis Tea Zone - Downtown Edmonds
111111, Edmonds