Edmonds restaurants you'll love

Edmonds restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Edmonds

Edmonds's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Gastropubs
Greek
Must-try Edmonds restaurants

Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato image

 

Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato

220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LATTE
CREAM CHEESE$0.75
EVERYTHING BAGEL$3.75
Demetris Woodstone Taverna image

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$17.00
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our spicy aioli
Seasonal Greens$13.00
Local sourced greens, blue cheese, apples, blueberries, raspberries, candied pecans & balsamic vinaigrette
Gyro Sliders$14.50
Three traditional lamb/beef gyros with tzatziki, tomato, red onion & feta
Five Restaurant Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Five Restaurant Bistro

650 Edmonds way, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Carne$21.00
Red onions, cilantro, serrano pepers, carne, mozzarella
Arugula$9.00
Organic wild arugula, toasted Marcano almond, Reggiano, olive oil, fresh lemon juice
Large Caesar$15.00
FIVE caesar dressing*, parmesan Reggiano, house croutons, romain
Fire & the Feast image

 

Fire & the Feast

526 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.6 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CARBONARA$26.00
bucatini, guanciale, egg, pecorino, black pepper, chili flake
PENNE BOLOGNESE$30.00
beef, pork, and veal bolognese, grana padano, burrata, basil
MARGHERITA PIZZA$20.00
buffalo mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, grana padano, sea salt
Kafé Neo Edmonds image

 

Kafé Neo Edmonds

21108 WA-99, Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Fries$6.50
Feta, fresh lemon juice & oregano. Served w/our house made Greek fry sauce
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl$16.50
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of Grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.
Avgolemono$7.00
Chicken & rice in an egg-lemon broth
The Potlatch Bistro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Potlatch Bistro

220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP$14.00
toasted sourdough loaf • Beecher’s cheddar • special reserve Tillamook sharp cheddar • caramelized onions • tomato soup
ROCK FISH SANDWICH$16.00
tempura battered rock fish filet • lettuce • tartar sauce • pickled shallots
FISH N CHIPS$18.00
crispy tempura battered rock fish • fries • coleslaw • tartar sauce
Vinbero image

CHEESE

Vinbero

203 5th Avenue South, Edmonds

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojo Mushroom Melt$14.00
Hummus, provolone cheese, Mama Lil’s peppers, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, and giardiniera (mixed pickled vegetables) on a Grand Central Bakery ciabatta roll. Gluten free option, vegetarian, vegan without cheese.
BLT$15.00
Herb whipped chevre, roasted grape tomato, agave candied bacon, arugula, Grand Central ciabatta roll
The Spice Is Right$14.00
Capicola, Super Slayer pepper jack, arugula, garlic mayo, on a Rise and Shine Baguette. Served with a squash, piquillo, chipotle dip
SanKai image

 

SanKai

111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
chopped spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe (GF)
California Roll$7.00
real crab, flying fish roe, avocado, cucumber (GF)
Seattle Roll$8.00
salmon, flying fish roe, avocado, cucumber (GF)
Kelnero image

 

Kelnero

545 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.9 (295 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Rose To Go$13.00
200 mL bottle of Kelnero's signature Black Rose cocktail: vodka, fresh blackberry juice, fresh lemon juice, orange curação, simple syrup.
A notice from the LCB:
"Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach). RCW 46.61.519."
Cheesecake$10.00
House-made vanilla cheesecake, blueberry compote. Gluten free, vegetarian.
Mushroom Quesadilla$13.00
Roasted mushrooms, flour tortilla, Monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and sweet peppers, citrus crema, lime wedges. Vegetarian. Add pulled pork with tomatillo salsa for $3.
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds image

 

Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds

22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
云雾笋爱腊肉 Bamboo Shoot Loves Smoked Bacon$18.99
梅菜扣肉（含夹包）Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetable$18.99
金牌小炒黄牛 Stir-Fried Beef$18.99
Kahlo's Cantina image

 

Kahlo's Cantina

102 Main St WA, Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla TOGO$11.00
Chile Relleno TOGO$21.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos TOGO$18.00
Leftcraft image

 

Leftcraft

519 Main St., Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Main Street Burger$15.00
grass fed beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & burger sauce on house bun
Beef Bowl$17.00
marinated new york strip, sprouted brown rice, kimchi, mixed mushroom, cucumber, sliced jalapeño, green onion, pickled carrot/daikon, garlic chips, red leaf lettuce, & tamari chili sauce
Surf n’ Turf Bowl$18.00
Surf & Turf Bowl. Sprouted brown rice, grilled prawns, scallops, pork belly, daikon-carrot slaw, bok choy, toasted seaweed and house ponzu sauce.
Bar Dojo image

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LEMONGRASS BEEF & BROCCOLI$23.00
sautéed marinated lemongrass prime painted hills top sirloin, ginger garlic savory sauce, white rice, sesame seeds, scallions, crispy garlic, chili threads
DOJO KOBE BURGER$21.00
Snake River Farms 1/2 lb. Wagyu ground beef with a kick of serrano peppers, smoked gouda, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, red onion, tomato. Served on Macrina Bakery brioche bun topped with blistered jalapeno peppers, Dojo
shoestring fries.
MISO AVOCADO SALAD$12.00
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, creamy miso yuzu dressing served on the side.
THE MARKET image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

THE MARKET

508 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.7 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DUNGENESS CRAB ROLL$32.00
local dungeness crab meat, Macrina's warm toasted roll, house aioli, old bay seasoning, brown butter
CRAB IN A BAG$21.00
fried soft shell crab, chilies, garlic, spices
LOBSTER ROLL MAINE STYLE$32.00
Maine lobster, house aioli, celery, gherkins and old bay, garnish with brown butter
Salt & Iron image

 

Salt & Iron

321 Main Street, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PETITE FILET$29.00
garlic whipped potatoes · demi-glace · herb salad
CRISPY CALAMARI$19.00
crispy fried calamari & oysters · pickled jalapenos · tarragon tartar
FRENCH ONION SOUP$17.00
toasted baguette · gruyère cheese
0107 - WA-Edmonds image

 

0107 - WA-Edmonds

22611 76th Ave W, #100, Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHARCOAL image

 

CHARCOAL

202B Main St., Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar

178 Sunset Ave, Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Looking For Chai Taiwanese Kitchen

22511 Highway 99 Ste 100, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
椒麻脆皮雞 Crispy Chicken with Special Spicy Sauce$13.95
Spicy
刈包 Taiwanese Pork Burger (2 Pcs)$9.95
Contains Peanuts
Oolong Tea Milk Tea 烏龍奶茶$4.25
Non-Dairy
Restaurant banner

 

Oasis Tea Zone - Downtown Edmonds

111111, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
