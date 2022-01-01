Edmonds bars & lounges you'll love

Edmonds restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Edmonds

Vinbero image

CHEESE

Vinbero

203 5th Avenue South, Edmonds

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojo Mushroom Melt$14.00
Hummus, provolone cheese, Mama Lil’s peppers, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, and giardiniera (mixed pickled vegetables) on a Grand Central Bakery ciabatta roll. Gluten free option, vegetarian, vegan without cheese.
BLT$15.00
Herb whipped chevre, roasted grape tomato, agave candied bacon, arugula, Grand Central ciabatta roll
The Spice Is Right$14.00
Capicola, Super Slayer pepper jack, arugula, garlic mayo, on a Rise and Shine Baguette. Served with a squash, piquillo, chipotle dip
More about Vinbero
Kelnero image

 

Kelnero

545 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.9 (295 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Rose To Go$13.00
200 mL bottle of Kelnero's signature Black Rose cocktail: vodka, fresh blackberry juice, fresh lemon juice, orange curação, simple syrup.
A notice from the LCB:
"Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach). RCW 46.61.519."
Cheesecake$10.00
House-made vanilla cheesecake, blueberry compote. Gluten free, vegetarian.
Mushroom Quesadilla$13.00
Roasted mushrooms, flour tortilla, Monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and sweet peppers, citrus crema, lime wedges. Vegetarian. Add pulled pork with tomatillo salsa for $3.
More about Kelnero
Kahlo's Cantina image

 

Kahlo's Cantina

102 Main St WA, Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla TOGO$11.00
Chile Relleno TOGO$21.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos TOGO$18.00
More about Kahlo's Cantina
Bar Dojo image

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LEMONGRASS BEEF & BROCCOLI$23.00
sautéed marinated lemongrass prime painted hills top sirloin, ginger garlic savory sauce, white rice, sesame seeds, scallions, crispy garlic, chili threads
DOJO KOBE BURGER$21.00
Snake River Farms 1/2 lb. Wagyu ground beef with a kick of serrano peppers, smoked gouda, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, red onion, tomato. Served on Macrina Bakery brioche bun topped with blistered jalapeno peppers, Dojo
shoestring fries.
MISO AVOCADO SALAD$12.00
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, creamy miso yuzu dressing served on the side.
More about Bar Dojo
Salt & Iron image

 

Salt & Iron

321 Main Street, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PETITE FILET$29.00
garlic whipped potatoes · demi-glace · herb salad
CRISPY CALAMARI$19.00
crispy fried calamari & oysters · pickled jalapenos · tarragon tartar
FRENCH ONION SOUP$17.00
toasted baguette · gruyère cheese
More about Salt & Iron

