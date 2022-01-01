Edmonds bars & lounges you'll love
More about Vinbero
CHEESE
Vinbero
203 5th Avenue South, Edmonds
|Popular items
|Mojo Mushroom Melt
|$14.00
Hummus, provolone cheese, Mama Lil’s peppers, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, and giardiniera (mixed pickled vegetables) on a Grand Central Bakery ciabatta roll. Gluten free option, vegetarian, vegan without cheese.
|BLT
|$15.00
Herb whipped chevre, roasted grape tomato, agave candied bacon, arugula, Grand Central ciabatta roll
|The Spice Is Right
|$14.00
Capicola, Super Slayer pepper jack, arugula, garlic mayo, on a Rise and Shine Baguette. Served with a squash, piquillo, chipotle dip
More about Kelnero
Kelnero
545 Main St, Edmonds
|Popular items
|Black Rose To Go
|$13.00
200 mL bottle of Kelnero's signature Black Rose cocktail: vodka, fresh blackberry juice, fresh lemon juice, orange curação, simple syrup.
A notice from the LCB:
"Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach). RCW 46.61.519."
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
House-made vanilla cheesecake, blueberry compote. Gluten free, vegetarian.
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$13.00
Roasted mushrooms, flour tortilla, Monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and sweet peppers, citrus crema, lime wedges. Vegetarian. Add pulled pork with tomatillo salsa for $3.
More about Kahlo's Cantina
Kahlo's Cantina
102 Main St WA, Edmonds
|Popular items
|Quesadilla TOGO
|$11.00
|Chile Relleno TOGO
|$21.00
|Mahi Mahi Tacos TOGO
|$18.00
More about Bar Dojo
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Dojo
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
|Popular items
|LEMONGRASS BEEF & BROCCOLI
|$23.00
sautéed marinated lemongrass prime painted hills top sirloin, ginger garlic savory sauce, white rice, sesame seeds, scallions, crispy garlic, chili threads
|DOJO KOBE BURGER
|$21.00
Snake River Farms 1/2 lb. Wagyu ground beef with a kick of serrano peppers, smoked gouda, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, red onion, tomato. Served on Macrina Bakery brioche bun topped with blistered jalapeno peppers, Dojo
shoestring fries.
|MISO AVOCADO SALAD
|$12.00
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, creamy miso yuzu dressing served on the side.