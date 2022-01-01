Edmonds bars & lounges you'll love

200 mL bottle of Kelnero's signature Black Rose cocktail: vodka, fresh blackberry juice, fresh lemon juice, orange curação, simple syrup.

A notice from the LCB:

"Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach). RCW 46.61.519."

