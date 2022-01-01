Edmonds Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Edmonds

Demetris Woodstone Taverna image

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$17.00
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our spicy aioli
Seasonal Greens$13.00
Local sourced greens, blue cheese, apples, blueberries, raspberries, candied pecans & balsamic vinaigrette
Gyro Sliders$14.50
Three traditional lamb/beef gyros with tzatziki, tomato, red onion & feta
More about Demetris Woodstone Taverna
Kafé Neo Edmonds image

 

Kafé Neo Edmonds

21108 WA-99, Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Fries$6.50
Feta, fresh lemon juice & oregano. Served w/our house made Greek fry sauce
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl$16.50
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of Grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.
Avgolemono$7.00
Chicken & rice in an egg-lemon broth
More about Kafé Neo Edmonds
Bar Dojo image

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LEMONGRASS BEEF & BROCCOLI$23.00
sautéed marinated lemongrass prime painted hills top sirloin, ginger garlic savory sauce, white rice, sesame seeds, scallions, crispy garlic, chili threads
DOJO KOBE BURGER$21.00
Snake River Farms 1/2 lb. Wagyu ground beef with a kick of serrano peppers, smoked gouda, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, red onion, tomato. Served on Macrina Bakery brioche bun topped with blistered jalapeno peppers, Dojo
shoestring fries.
MISO AVOCADO SALAD$12.00
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, creamy miso yuzu dressing served on the side.
More about Bar Dojo

