Bisque in Edmonds

Bar Dojo image

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
DUNGENESS CRAB BISQUE$0.00
creamy fire roasted red pepper seafood broth, Dungeness crab, micro greens, shiso oil, sesame cheddar tuile
More about Bar Dojo
THE MARKET image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery

508 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.7 (628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$12.00
Rich and smooth bisque filled with chunks of lobster. Topped with parmesan garlic crumbles and herb oil. Served with brioche bread.
Lobster Bisque Breadbowl$16.00
Rich and smooth bisque filled with chunks of lobster. Topped with parmesan garlic crumbles and herb oil. Served in a sourdough breadbowl
H.H. Lobster Bisque$10.00
More about THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery

