Bisque in Edmonds

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Dojo
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
|DUNGENESS CRAB BISQUE
|$0.00
creamy fire roasted red pepper seafood broth, Dungeness crab, micro greens, shiso oil, sesame cheddar tuile
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery
508 Main St, Edmonds
|Lobster Bisque
|$12.00
Rich and smooth bisque filled with chunks of lobster. Topped with parmesan garlic crumbles and herb oil. Served with brioche bread.
|Lobster Bisque Breadbowl
|$16.00
Rich and smooth bisque filled with chunks of lobster. Topped with parmesan garlic crumbles and herb oil. Served in a sourdough breadbowl
|H.H. Lobster Bisque
|$10.00